CM KCR slams Congress over three hour power supply, abolition of Dharani portal

CM KCR said the State government launched Dharani website and was providing uninterrupted, free power to the agriculture sector to empower farmers and improve agricultural practices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:03 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday came down heavily on the Congress over its claims of three-hour power supply to farmers and scrapping the Dharani portal if voted to power. Questioning the logic behind such arguments, he said the State government launched the Dharani website and was providing uninterrupted, free power to the agriculture sector to empower farmers and improve agricultural practices.

He was addressing Congress leaders and activists led by Yadadri Bhongir DCC president K Anil Kumar Reddy, who joined the BRS at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday.

Ridiculing the Congress party’s suggestion for three hour power supply to farmers, the Chief Minister pointed out the significant progress made in the agricultural sector in Telangana due to the proactive initiatives of the State government. He highlighted the establishment of the Dharani portal, which digitised land records and enabled secure land transfers between owners.

“Farmers can transfer the land rights to others only through their own thumb impression. The portal plays a crucial role in facilitating the deposit of Rythu Bandhu funds directly into farmers’ bank accounts. How can one transfer the funds without the Dharani website?” he asked, reiterating that the website safeguards farmers’ lands and enables secure land transfers.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the uninterrupted supply of quality electricity in Telangana had transformed the farming landscape, ensuring farmers have flexibility to utilise power as per their needs. He rebuked the idea of limited power supply, asserting that farmers deserve continuous supply to facilitate modern and efficient agricultural practices. Pointing out how farmers were ridiculing the proposal of limited power supply, he said the State’s agricultural sector had witnessed remarkable growth, with increased land value and bumper crop production. Telangana’s farmers now cultivate three crops per year, and rice mills in the State are brimming with paddy stocks.

Assuring the eradication of drought conditions in Bhongir and Alair constituencies through water supply from Baswapur Reservoir, Chandrashekhar Rao advised coordination between Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekhar Reddy and Anil Kumar Reddy. He assured a suitable position for Anil Kumar Reddy within the party.

Anil Kumar Reddy and district general secretary U Venkatesh Yadav along with sitting MPPs and sarpanches from Valigonda and Bhongir mandals, joined the BRS. Later in the day, 76 leaders from different political parties in Amaravati division of Maharashtra, including sitting elected representatives, also joined the BRS in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and others were present.