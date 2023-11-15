CM KCR to address poll rally in Echoda on Thursday

As per the schedule, Chandrashekhar Rao will reach Echoda mandal headquarters at 12 noon.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:37 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Former MP G Nagesh and BRS nominee Anil Jadhav inspect arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raos poll rally to be held in Echoda mandal centre on Thursday.

Adilabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address a poll rally in Echoda mandal centre on Thursday.

As per the schedule, Chandrashekhar Rao will reach Echoda mandal headquarters at 12 noon. He will address a Praja Ashiwarda Sabha. Former Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh and BRS nominee from Boath Anil Jadhav inspected the arrangements on Wednesday. Jadhav said elaborate arrangements were made for the success of the rally.

Jadhav exuded confidence that the BRS would be able to form the government and Chandrashekhar Rao would become Chief Minister of the State for the third time in a row. He reasoned that the innovative welfare schemes and unprecedented developmental activities would help the party to win the mandate of the electors. He urged the public to turn up in large numbers and make the event a success.