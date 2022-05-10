Harish Rao lays foundation for govt medical college at Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Mahabubabad: Stating that the Telangana government was taking all steps to provide corporate level medical facilities for the benefit of the patients, Health Minister T Harish Rao urged the people to avail of these facilities. He also reiterated the TRS government’s commitment for the welfare of the poor and disadvantaged sections through various schemes, and programmes.

Rao laid the foundation for the establishment of the government medical college with a cost of Rs 550 crore, and other medical facilities here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the ‘Manukota’ (Mahabubabad) youth had fought for the separate Telangana heroically adding that he always remembered the Manukota incident. “Taking inspiration from the movement, the new district was created for the Mahabubabad area. And several measures are being taken to develop this backward area. As a part of it, we have today laid the foundation for the construction of the medical college building,” he said.

“There were only three government colleges and 700 medical seats in the Telangana region in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State. But 33 medical colleges will come up in 33 districts due to special measures taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” Rao said, adding that the number of the MBBS seats would go up to 5420 within a year. Meanwhile, the Health Minister has announced several development works including setting up the Primary Health Centres, upgradation of the Health Centres and others with a total of Rs 8.60 crore for the Mahabubabad district.

Later, Harish Rao unveiled kits useful in treatment of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) at the Peddathanda in Kuravi mandal in the district. Speaking on the occasion, he suggested the health department ensure distribution of the NCD kits for those suffering from Hypertension and Diabetes.

“A total of 5,94, 866 people suffering from diabetes were identified in the State after screening, while 12, 96, 887 people were identified with hypertension after screening 1.80 crore people in the State,” he stated. Local people’s representatives, officials concerned and others attended these programmes.