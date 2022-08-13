Oil palm saplings distributed to farmers in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao distributed the saplings of the oil palm to the selected farmers at the Haripirala village of Thorrur mandal in the district on Saturday. He has visited the oil palm nursery along with the District Collector K Shashanka and other officials, and interacted with the management of the nursery, and farmers.

Later, Rao has distributed the saplings to those who have registered for the oil palm cultivation in the district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that an oil palm factory would be set up at the Gopalgiri area in 85 acres, while the 1,50,000 oil palm saplings are being raised in the 50- acre- nursery. Stating that the government is providing subsidies for cultivating the oil palm, he said that the cultivation would be very profitable .

“Being a farmer, I am planning to raise oil palm in 150 acres of the land. Plans have been prepared by the government machinery to cultivate oil palm in 7,000 acres in Mahabubabad district,” he said and added that a double road would be laid from Cherlapalem to the proposed oil palm factory site with Rs two crore, and foundation would be laid for the road construction soon.

“We are planning to distribute 40 lakh oil palm saplings in the State this year,” Rao said. Collector Shashanka has urged the farmers to come forward to grow the oil palm plantation and earn good profits. “Oil palm saplings are available at the nursery. The government is providing a Rs 49,800 subsidy as a whole on one acre of the oil palm cultivation,” he said.

On the occasion, the Minister felicitated District Horticulture Officer Suryanarayana, Thorrur Revenue Divisional Officer Ramesh, and local Tahsildhar Raghava Reddy for their efforts to raise the nursery. Telangana State Oilfed Chairman K Ramakrishna Reddy, General Manager Sudhakar Rao and others were present at the programme.