CM KCR to inaugurate new integrated District Collectorate complexes

Published: Updated On - 09:15 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be inaugurating four new spacious and swanky Integrated District Collectorate Complexes in Ranga Reddy, Peddapalli, Nizamabad and Jagtial districts during the next two weeks.

Till date, 15 new District Collectorate Complexes have been inaugurated across the State. The Chief Minister will be inaugurating Ranga Reddy Collector office complex on Thursday at Shamshabad.

This will be followed with the inauguration of Peddapalli District Collector’s office on August 29, Nizamabad District Collector’s office on September 5 and Jagtial District Collector’s office on September 10.

In addition to these, the District Collector’s office complex at Mahabubnagar and Bhadradri Kothagudem are also ready for inauguration.

To ensure effective administration and for the convenience of people, the State Government had taken up districts reorganization. Accordingly, 33 new districts were formed and all the departmental offices were being stationed at the new Integrated District Office Complexes (IDOCs) for the convenience of people.

The State Government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs.1,581.62 crores for construction of IDOC in 29 districts and Rs. 195.89 crores for construction of residential quarters for District Collectors, Additional Collectors, DROs and other District level officers in 23 districts.

Of the 29 IDOCs, 15 IDOCs have been completed and works of 11 IDOCs are in progress. For construction of two IDOCs at Mulugu and Narayanpet, tenders have been finalised and work is likely to be commenced shortly. For IDOC at Adilabad, site is yet to be handed over.

Based on the staff requirements, 18 IDOCs were constructed with a plinth area covering 1.39 lakh square feet each and construction of 11 IDOCs are taken up with a plinth area of more than 1.59 lakh square feet each.