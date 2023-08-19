CM KCR to inaugurate places of worship at Secretariat on Aug 25

The Shivalayam, Pochammagudi, Hanuman and Ganapati temples that are part of it were also completed. The idols to be installed were being brought from Tirupati. A ‘yagam’ will be performed to mark the opening of the temple.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing a conference of District Collectors at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

Hyderabad: All three places of worship – temple, church and mosque – built in the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat building complex will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on August 25.

Accompanied by the officials concerned, the Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspected works on the shrines on Saturday. He directed the officials to complete the works in all respects immediately and set the stage for their opening.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said the prayer halls were built at the behest of the Chief Minister in a way to promote interfaith brotherhood. He revealed that the construction of the temple was taken up in 2,300 yards.

He said that the mosque and the church will also be opened according to the traditions of the respective faiths in the presence of the religious heads concerned.

The spirit Telangana is ‘Ganga–Jamuni Tehzeeb’ and all religions are given equal importance. The Chief Minister has great respect for all faiths and, accordingly, he could ensure that the shrines were built with all grandeur in a much better spiritual environment compared with the previous ones, the Minister said.

