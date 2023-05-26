CM KCR to inaugurate Telangana Brahmana Samkshema Sadan at Gopanpally on May 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be inaugurating the Viprahitha Telangana Brahmana Samkshema Sadan at Gopanpally on May 31.

The State government allocated over six acres for construction of the Brahmana Samkshema Sadan. The Sadan consists of four buildings, including the administrative building, Kalyana Mandapam and auditorium, Seers guest rooms and toilet block. So far, Rs.12 crore has been spent for construction of Sadan.

As part of the inauguration ceremony, priests from popular shrines and Heads of different Peethams, including Kanchi Kamakoti, Dwadasha Jyotirlinga temples and prominent temples from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are being invited. These special invitees would be taken to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Yadadri for darshan.

In addition to these, Veda pandits from prominent temples across Telangana have also been invited to recite vedic hymns. Special pujas and homams, including Sudarshana Homam and Chandi Homam, would commence from May 30. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be performing Purnahuti at 10.30 a.m. on May 31, followed by inauguration of the Brahmana Sadan.

Facilities at Brahmana Sadan

At the new Sadan, Brahman community members can conduct Upanayanam programmes and perform marriages. For the convenience of Seers and their disciples visiting Hyderabad on different purposes, guest accommodations are being provided at the Sadan. There is an auditorium as well.

In future, students pursuing higher education will be provided with accommodation. Further, special coaching classes would be conducted for students appearing for competitive exams.

Review meeting on arrangements

Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad (TBSP) Chairman KV Ramana Chary on Friday held a meeting with officials from different departments on the arrangements for the inauguration ceremony of Viprahitha Brahmana Sadan.

During the meeting, place for conducting the homams was finalized at the Sadan premises. About 6,000 to 7,000 Brahmins are expected to participate in the inauguration ceremony.

After inaugurating the Sadan, the Chief Minister will address the gathering and felicitate Archakas, and Veda Pandits.

Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad hails CM

After being neglected by successive governments in the past, the Brahman community hailed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the initiatives being taken up by Telangana government for welfare of the community.

People from the community faced several hardships and there was a time, many could not even perform marriages of their daughters and ensure proper education to their children.

After formation of the State, the Telangana government introduced Vivekananda Overseas Education Scheme providing Rs.20 lakh assistance, said Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad Member Joshi Gopala Sharma here on Friday.

This apart, under the Brahmin Entrepreneurial Scheme of Telangana, assistance is being extended to people from the community to set up small scale industries. No other State was implementing such welfare programmes for the Brahmin community in the country, he said, adding perhaps Telangana was the only place where aged veda or shastra pandits were being extended monthly honorarium of Rs.2,500.

“In the past due to water scarcity in reservoirs, Telangana people had to visit Vijayawada for Krishna Pushkaralu and Rajahmundry for Godavari Pushkaralu. Now, we either go to Beechupally or Basara. There is no dearth of water,” said Gopala Sharma.

Apart from setting up Veda Patashalas, the State government constructed Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Yadadri.

Similarly, the Raja Rajeswara Swamy Temple, Vemulawada and Sri Anjanna temple at Kondagattu are also being developed. In the past, no government had thought of renovating Yadadri but Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao developed it as a spacious and marvelous temple, he said.

The Doopadeepa Naivedyam scheme introduced by the government was ensuring prompt salaries for priests, besides performing regular rituals in temples in the State, he added.