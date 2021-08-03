CM KCR to lay stone for three new TIMS soon: Minister

Minister V Prashanth Reddy says the four super specialty hospitals will also help in extending medical services to people in neighbouring districts

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be laying foundation for construction of super specialty hospitals at Sanathnagar, Gaddiannaram and Alwal shortly, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy said.

On Tuesday, the Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and other elected public representatives and officials inspected the land sites for construction of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) super specialty hospitals in GHMC limits.

The State Cabinet has already decided to establish four super specialty hospitals, including upgradation of the TIMS Gachibowli to cater to the increasing needs of citizens in Hyderabad.

Among the three new TIMS super specialty hospitals, one would be constructed on the Government Chest Hospital premises spread over 62 acres in Erragadda, the second one at the fruit market premises in 28 acres at Gaddiannaram and the third one at Alwal spread over 28 acres. The TIMS hospital in Alwal is being proposed near Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan land site.

The idea is to develop four super specialty hospitals in east, north, south and west directions of Hyderabad to extend quality medical services to the urban poor for free of cost, the Roads and Buildings Minister said. Apart from catering to the requirements of people in Hyderabad, these super specialty hospitals, would also aid in extending medical services to the people in neighbouring districts, he said.

In the past, Osmania, Gandhi, NIMS and Niloufer Hospitals were constructed to meet the requirements of 20 lakh population in the city. Now, the city population has crossed over a crore and there is a need to construct new hospitals in four directions in GHMC for the convenience of people and to reduce burden on the existing hospitals, he informed.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has entrusted the task of constructing these TIMS super specialty hospitals to Roads and Buildings department, he said and thanked the Chief Minister for providing this opportunity to the department.

