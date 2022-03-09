Tuesday, Apr 5, 2022
LIVE UPDATES: CM KCR to make major announcement for unemployed youth

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 04:01 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

  • 23 Mar 2022 09:12 PM (IST)

    Telangana notifies filling up of 30,453 government posts in first installment

    Hyderabad: The State Government has issued orders giving sanction for filling up of 30,453 posts in different Government departments through various recruitment organisations including the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday. These orders issued by the Finance Department pave the way for beginning the recruitment process.

    The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had declared in the recently concluded Legislative Assembly session that the Government would be filling up 80,039 vacant posts in all departments. He had directed the finance minister T Harish Rao and other finance department officials to ensure that financial clearances must be given without any delay.

    Following these instructions, the finance minister Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Ministers Srinivas Goud and Sabita Indra Reddy held meetings to finalise the the recruitment process for 30,453 posts in the first installment.

    Following are the department wise vacancies according to the orders:

    Group 1 - 503 posts to be recruited by TSPSC. District BC Development officer - 5; Assistant Audit Officer - 40; Assistant Treasury Officer - 38; Administrative Officer - 20 (Public Health and Family welfare); Deputy Superintendent of Police - 91, DSP (Jails) - 2,Assit Commissioner of Labour - 8; District Employment Officer - 2; Dist. Minorities Welfare Officer- 6; Municipal Commissioner Gr -II - 35; Mandal Parishad Development Officer - 121; District Panchayat Officer - 5; CTO- 48' Deputy Collectors - 42; Assistant Excise Superintendent - 26; Regional Transport Officer - 4; District Tribal Welfare Officer - 2.

  • 09 Mar 2022 02:57 PM (IST)

    Vacancies

  • 09 Mar 2022 10:50 AM (IST)

    Table 4: Zone Wise Vacancies
    Zone Direct Recruitment Vacancies
    Zone VI – Charminar 5,297
    Zone IV –Bhadradri 2,858
    Zone III –Rajanna 2,403
    Zone II – Basara 2,328
    Zone VII –Jogulamba 2,190
    Zone V –Yadadri 2,160
    Zone I –Kaleswaram 1,630
    Zonal Total 18,866

  • 09 Mar 2022 10:48 AM (IST)

    Sl. No District Direct Recruitment Vacancies

    1  Hyderabad 5,268
    2  Nizamabad 1,976
    3  Medchal-Malkajgiri 1,769
    4  Ranga Reddy 1,561
    5  Karimnagar 1,465
    6  Nalgonda 1,398
    7  Kamareddy 1,340
    8  Khammam 1,340
    9  BhadradriKothagudem 1,316
    10  Nagarkurnool 1,257
    11  Sanga Reddy 1,243
    12  Mahabubnagar 1,213
    13  Adilabad 1,193
    14  Siddipet 1,178
    15  Mahabubabad 1,172
    16  Hanumakonda 1,157
    17  Medak 1,149
    18  Jagityal 1,063
    19  Mancherial 1,025
    20  YadadriBhuvanagiri 1,010
    21  JayashankarBhoopalpally 918
    22  Nirmal 876
    23  Warangal 842
    24  KomaramBheemAsifabad 825
    25  Peddapalli 800
    26  Jangaon 760
    27  Narayanpet 741
    28  Vikarabad 738
    29  Suryapet 719
    30  Mulugu 696
    31  JogulambaGadwal 662
    32  RajannaSircilla 601
    33  Wanaparthy 556

    Grand Total 39,829

  • 09 Mar 2022 10:45 AM (IST)

    Following are the vacancies - Group 1 - 503, Group II - 582, Group - III - 1373 and Group IV-9168.

  • 09 Mar 2022 10:45 AM (IST)

    Upper age limit enhanced: To enable more unemployed become eligible to compete in the proposed recruitment, by ten years, except for uniformed services like police. With this, the upper age limit will be 44 years for O.C, 49 years for SC, ST, BC, 54 years for Physically handicapped, and 47 years for Ex-Servicemen.

  • 09 Mar 2022 10:32 AM (IST)

    The total number of Direct Recruitment vacancies thus arrived at is 91,142. After regularization of 11,103 contractual personnel working against these vacancies, the net posts available for direct recruitment will be 80,039.

  • 09 Mar 2022 10:23 AM (IST)

    Local candidates of Telangana, apart from the 95% reservation in their district, zone and multi zone can also compete for the 5% open quota in any other district, zone or multi zone. This in effect would enable candidates local to Telangana to compete for all the 100% vacancies in any district, zone or multi zone.

  • 09 Mar 2022 10:22 AM (IST)

    New Presidential order provides for reservation even in posts like, Deputy Collector, CTO & DSP for which there was no reservation in favour of local candidates under the old Presidential Order. Further, the extent of reservation is now 95% for all posts as against the 60 to 80% under the old Presidential Order.

  • 09 Mar 2022 10:10 AM (IST)

    After Telangana formation its dialect has become acceptable in Telugu Film Industry. Now, it is directly spoken by heros.

