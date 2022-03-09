LIVE UPDATES: CM KCR to make major announcement for unemployed youth

Hyderabad: The State Government has issued orders giving sanction for filling up of 30,453 posts in different Government departments through various recruitment organisations including the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday. These orders issued by the Finance Department pave the way for beginning the recruitment process.
The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had declared in the recently concluded Legislative Assembly session that the Government would be filling up 80,039 vacant posts in all departments. He had directed the finance minister T Harish Rao and other finance department officials to ensure that financial clearances must be given without any delay.
Following these instructions, the finance minister Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Ministers Srinivas Goud and Sabita Indra Reddy held meetings to finalise the the recruitment process for 30,453 posts in the first installment.
Following are the department wise vacancies according to the orders:
Group 1 - 503 posts to be recruited by TSPSC. District BC Development officer - 5; Assistant Audit Officer - 40; Assistant Treasury Officer - 38; Administrative Officer - 20 (Public Health and Family welfare); Deputy Superintendent of Police - 91, DSP (Jails) - 2,Assit Commissioner of Labour - 8; District Employment Officer - 2; Dist. Minorities Welfare Officer- 6; Municipal Commissioner Gr -II - 35; Mandal Parishad Development Officer - 121; District Panchayat Officer - 5; CTO- 48' Deputy Collectors - 42; Assistant Excise Superintendent - 26; Regional Transport Officer - 4; District Tribal Welfare Officer - 2.
Table 4: Zone Wise Vacancies
Zone Direct Recruitment Vacancies
Zone VI – Charminar 5,297
Zone IV –Bhadradri 2,858
Zone III –Rajanna 2,403
Zone II – Basara 2,328
Zone VII –Jogulamba 2,190
Zone V –Yadadri 2,160
Zone I –Kaleswaram 1,630
Zonal Total 18,866
Sl. No District Direct Recruitment Vacancies
1 Hyderabad 5,268
2 Nizamabad 1,976
3 Medchal-Malkajgiri 1,769
4 Ranga Reddy 1,561
5 Karimnagar 1,465
6 Nalgonda 1,398
7 Kamareddy 1,340
8 Khammam 1,340
9 BhadradriKothagudem 1,316
10 Nagarkurnool 1,257
11 Sanga Reddy 1,243
12 Mahabubnagar 1,213
13 Adilabad 1,193
14 Siddipet 1,178
15 Mahabubabad 1,172
16 Hanumakonda 1,157
17 Medak 1,149
18 Jagityal 1,063
19 Mancherial 1,025
20 YadadriBhuvanagiri 1,010
21 JayashankarBhoopalpally 918
22 Nirmal 876
23 Warangal 842
24 KomaramBheemAsifabad 825
25 Peddapalli 800
26 Jangaon 760
27 Narayanpet 741
28 Vikarabad 738
29 Suryapet 719
30 Mulugu 696
31 JogulambaGadwal 662
32 RajannaSircilla 601
33 Wanaparthy 556
Following are the vacancies - Group 1 - 503, Group II - 582, Group - III - 1373 and Group IV-9168.
Upper age limit enhanced: To enable more unemployed become eligible to compete in the proposed recruitment, by ten years, except for uniformed services like police. With this, the upper age limit will be 44 years for O.C, 49 years for SC, ST, BC, 54 years for Physically handicapped, and 47 years for Ex-Servicemen.
The total number of Direct Recruitment vacancies thus arrived at is 91,142. After regularization of 11,103 contractual personnel working against these vacancies, the net posts available for direct recruitment will be 80,039.
Local candidates of Telangana, apart from the 95% reservation in their district, zone and multi zone can also compete for the 5% open quota in any other district, zone or multi zone. This in effect would enable candidates local to Telangana to compete for all the 100% vacancies in any district, zone or multi zone.
New Presidential order provides for reservation even in posts like, Deputy Collector, CTO & DSP for which there was no reservation in favour of local candidates under the old Presidential Order. Further, the extent of reservation is now 95% for all posts as against the 60 to 80% under the old Presidential Order.
