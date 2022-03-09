LIVE UPDATES: CM KCR to make major announcement for unemployed youth

Telangana notifies filling up of 30,453 government posts in first installment

Hyderabad: The State Government has issued orders giving sanction for filling up of 30,453 posts in different Government departments through various recruitment organisations including the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday. These orders issued by the Finance Department pave the way for beginning the recruitment process.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had declared in the recently concluded Legislative Assembly session that the Government would be filling up 80,039 vacant posts in all departments. He had directed the finance minister T Harish Rao and other finance department officials to ensure that financial clearances must be given without any delay.

Following these instructions, the finance minister Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Ministers Srinivas Goud and Sabita Indra Reddy held meetings to finalise the the recruitment process for 30,453 posts in the first installment.

Following are the department wise vacancies according to the orders:

Group 1 - 503 posts to be recruited by TSPSC. District BC Development officer - 5; Assistant Audit Officer - 40; Assistant Treasury Officer - 38; Administrative Officer - 20 (Public Health and Family welfare); Deputy Superintendent of Police - 91, DSP (Jails) - 2,Assit Commissioner of Labour - 8; District Employment Officer - 2; Dist. Minorities Welfare Officer- 6; Municipal Commissioner Gr -II - 35; Mandal Parishad Development Officer - 121; District Panchayat Officer - 5; CTO- 48' Deputy Collectors - 42; Assistant Excise Superintendent - 26; Regional Transport Officer - 4; District Tribal Welfare Officer - 2.

Watch this space for more details on vacancies to be filled up in each department.