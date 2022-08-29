CM KCR calls for ‘BJP mukt Bharat’, promises farmers government at Centre

Peddapally: Sounding the war buggle, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday declared that the farmers’ government will be formed at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the first time, he gave a call for ‘BJP mukt Bharat’ to protect the country from the divisive forces.

“The BJP would be chased away and a farmers government would be formed at the Centre. I am announcing this from Peddapally. We will enter the national politics soon,” he announced, to a thunderous applause and cheers from people at the public meeting held at Peddakalvala in the district. Earlier, he inaugurated the integrated collectorate complex of Peddapalli district.

The Chief Minister said about 100 farmers from 25 States met him and explained how the farmers welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana were not visible elsewhere in the country.

In a no-holds-barred attack, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Narendra Modi government was misleading people with its ‘Golmaal’ information campaigns. While power consumption for farm sector including the irrigation projects was only 20.8 per cent of the entire power consumed in the country, the BJP government was unwilling to support the farmers.

“The power bill for agriculture sector costs only Rs 1.45 lakh crore. The BJP government waived off Rs 12 lakh corporate loans in the name of NPA (non performing assets), but is unwilling to bear the farmers’ power bills,” he slammed.

The TRS President said Prime Minister Modi and the BJP have deceived the people citing the Gujarat model, but had failed to develop the nation on all front. He reminded that none of the welfare schemes like uninterrupted power, Aarogyasri or pensions being implemented in Telangana, could be found in Gujarat.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the Delhi thieves were touring Telangana and the local leaders were happily turning into their slaves by carrying their boots (footwear). “For 60 years, we fought for self-respect and achieved Telangana State. But the Delhi agents are now pledging our self-respect before their Delhi bosses. Should we allow it?” he questioned.

The Chief Minister slashed out at the BJP government for its failure to procure paddy from Telangana, despite severe shortage of rice and wheat across the world. Due to its lack of vision and intellectual bankruptacy, the BJP government was importing wheat from other countries.

At a time when Telangana was in its top gear of progress, Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the corrupt and divisive forces were trying to create communal tensions in Telangana. He emphasised the need for the people to unite and fight against the communal forces. He urged people to drive away the BJP which had failed repeatedly to address the issues of people of the country.