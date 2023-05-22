CM KCR unveils logo of Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations

The logo was designed to symbolise Telangana's remarkable progress and its ten-year journey since its formation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:42 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unveiling the logo of the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday unveiled the logo of the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day, at his chamber in the State Secretariat here. The logo was designed to symbolise Telangana’s remarkable progress and its ten-year journey since its formation.

The logo encapsulates various significant achievements, including irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, electricity, agriculture, Mission Bhagiratha, cultural heritage, and spiritual centres like Yadadri. It also represents urban infrastructure like the Hyderabad Metrol Rail and T-Hub apart from incorporating iconic structures like Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat and the 125-foot Ambedkar statue, which are all being considered as symbols of Telangana model for the nation.

Apart from these, the decennial celebrations logo has been designed to further embedded with Telangana Thalli, Bathukamma, Bonalu, Palapitta and Martyrs Memorial.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Despathi Srinivas, Padi Kaushik Reddy, MLAs A Jeevan Reddy, Balka Suman, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Somesh Kumar, Chief Advisor to Government Rajeev Sharma, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and other officials were present.