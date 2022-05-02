CM KCR vows to act tough against anti-secular forces

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the challenges, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the State government was committed to safeguard the secular fabric and religious tolerance in Telangana. “The State government will act tough against the anti-secular forces,” he asserted.

In a statement, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the Muslim brethren on the eve of Ramzan (Eid ul-Fitr) on Tuesday. He wished that Muslims celebrate the festival with happiness and offer prayers to the Almighty for blessings. Stating that Ramzan spreads the universal message of serving the mankind, he said regular fasting and prayers during the holy month of Ramzan inculcates a disciplined lifestyle and spiritual life.

Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana which reflected the culture of Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb, was setting an example for others in strengthening the secular fabric and religious tolerance in the country. Further, the State government was also striving with utmost commitment to the well-being of the Muslim community.

The government has earmarked huge funds and implemented slew of welfare and development programmes for socio-economic empowerment of the Muslims in the State including overseas education scholarships, Gurukul residential educational institutions, skill training, self-employment opportunities among others.

