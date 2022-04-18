CM KCR will remain in hearts of Chennur farmers forever: Balka Suman

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:45 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Government Whip Balka Suman addresses a gathering during thanks-giving meeting held in Chennur town on Monday.

Mancherial: Government whip Balka Suman said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would remain in the hearts of farmers of Chennur forever for granting funds Rs 1,658 crore to construct the Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme (CLIS). He was addressing a massive public meeting organised to thank Rao for sanctioning the funds, realizing the long cherished dream of farmers of Chennur Assembly segment, in Chennur town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman said the scheme would end the hardships of the agrarian community. The farmers would always be indebted to the Chief Minister for fulfilling the dream. Rao is the able administrator who became a role model to the country in optimum utilization of water of rivers in Telangana, he remarked. The government whip stated that the scheme was envisaged to irrigate 90,000 acres of agriculture fields in Chennur Assembly constituency, besides quenching the thirst of 103 villages of this segment. He stated 10,000 more acres would be irrigated by stabilizing the Gollavagu irrigation project soon. Ten tmcs of water would be lifted from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project under CLIS, he narrated.

Chennur to be converted into model segment

This Chennur legislator vowed that Chennur constituency would be converted into a model one in the state. He stated that already developmental works worth many hundred crores were under progress. He informed that a special focus was laid on improving basic infrastructure of the segment. He recalled that the irrigation scheme became a reality after conducting several review meetings, tours and consultations.

He said that foundation stone would be laid for the works of the lift irrigation scheme and a palm oil processing manufacturing factory in Jaipur mandal centre in May. The cost of the factory is Rs 500 crore. He stated that successive governments ignored creation of irrigation facilities to Chennur segment. But, the TRS government developed the constituency in the past eight years.

Launches scathing attack against Opposition parties

The government whip launched a scathing attack against Opposition parties for criticising the State government. He said that neither an organization, nor a family benefited from the BJP’s ruling. He requested farmers to corner the saffron party for refusing procurement of paddy grains during the Yasangi season. He asked the centre as to when 15.66 lakh posts lying vacant would be filled up. Suman alleged that the union government was causing gross injustice to newly formed Telangana. He said that it was trying to privatize the coal major SCCL, an important source of jobs for Telangana state. He stated that the Centre was intentionally neglecting the State. He accused TPCC president Revanth Reddy of obsessing with perks of projects. He advised people not to trust his statements.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Warehouse Corporation chairman Sai Chand, former MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar, district Libraries Corporation chairman Renikuntla Praveen, Chennur municipal chairperson Archan Ramlal Gilda, leaders of the TRS and activists and a large number of farmers were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .