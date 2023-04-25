CM KCR’s model of governance is role model for entire country: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Welfare schemes and development projects taken up by the State government had brought a qualitative change in the lives of the people, said Jagadish reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced a new model of government, which was welfare and development centric, and this had now become a role model for the entire country.

Speaking at the BRS Suryapet constituency plenary, Jagadish Reddy said welfare schemes and development projects taken up by the State government had brought a qualitative change in the lives of the people. He reminded that the State government had taken up Dalit Bandhu to remove economic inequalities in the society. Conversion of tribal hamlets as grama panchayats led to development of thandas and increased representation of tribal in the local bodies, he added.

Stating that the women would play a crucial role in strengthening the economy of a family, he said that the Chief Minister had designed the various schemes by making the woman of the family as the beneficiary. The welfare schemes including interest free loans and others aimed at achieving women’s empowerment.

Reminding that bringing drinking water for the purpose of their family was earlier a tough task for women, he pointed out that women were forced to walk several kilometres with pots on their heads to bring drinking water. Mission Bhagiratha had solved the problem in the State and safe drinking water was being supplied to every house through pipelines. Chandrashekhar Rao had made 2014 as a milestone to refer as before and after in discussions on welfare and development, he said.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and others were present.