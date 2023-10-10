CM launches ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme

Naveen Patnaik launched the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' scheme with an outlay of Rs 3,397 crore to boost rural infrastructure and promote Jagannath culture.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme with an outlay of Rs 3,397 crore to boost rural infrastructure and promote Jagannath culture.

Under the scheme, 90,723 projects will be implemented in 6,794 panchayats with each getting an assistance of Rs 50 lakh, said a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

To start with, the government sanctioned 3,568 projects worth Rs 148.50 crore for 297 panchayats in Keonjhar district while Rs 109 crore was sanctioned for execution of 3,337 projects in 218 panchayats in Bhadrak district.

Patnaik said under the scheme, steps will also be taken for the preservation of Jagannath culture, sites of historical significance, and development of places of worship in villages.

The CM said development of digital infrastructure in villages is another objective of the scheme. “Villages will get internet connectivity, science parks, skill development centres and banking facility,” he said, adding village primary schools will also be involved under the scheme.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP and Congress objected to the use of ‘conch’ (BJD’s party symbol) in advertisements issued by the state government while announcing the scheme.

The BJP said it will move court against the state government while Congress submitted a memorandum to the governor.

Speaking to reporters, BJP chief whip in the assembly, Mohan Majhi, said, “The BJD government has used conch symbol in its advertisement for ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ violating norms. It seems that the government has used its party symbol in fear of defeat in the 2024 polls. We will challenge it in court.”

Leader of opposition Jayanarayan Mishra said the government launched the scheme since the 2024 Assembly and LS elections are a few months away. “At least 50 per cent of the funds sanctioned under the scheme will go towards ‘PC (percentage/bribe)'”, he alleged.

A Congress delegation led by its state president Sarat Pattanaik submitted a memorandum to governor demanding action against the government for ‘blatant misuse’ of public money and prohibiting the use the party symbol in advertisements.

Reacting to the allegations, senior BJD leader and minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said, “Conch is a symbol of sanctity. As the BJP cannot go to the people, they are going to court,” he said.