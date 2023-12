CM pays tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on death anniversary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:36 AM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Anasuya paid tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 19th death anniversary at PV Gnana Bhoomi here on Saturday.

A few family members of the former Prime Minister were also present.