GHMC prepares for Praja Palana sessions to be held from Dec 28

The 10-day program concluding on January 6 will be held in 150 wards across GHMC limits to focus on resolving long-standing grievances.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: The GHMC is making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Praja Palana sessions from December 28.

GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose on Sunday held a high-level meeting with Collectors Anudeep Durishetty, Bharati Hollikeri, and other zonal level officers from Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and Sangareddy districts.

The 10-day program concluding on January 6 will be held in 150 wards across GHMC limits to focus on resolving long-standing grievances. Officials will identify four locations in each ward and assign four teams to each location to assist with public issues.

In addition to that, applications for schemes like Mahalakshmi and Rs. 500 gas cylinders will be made available here. Applicants can also submit their forms for these schemes between 8 am and 12 pm or between 2 pm and 6 pm.

All applications should be submitted along with a copy of the Aadhaar Card and Ration Card. A separate queue will also be maintained for women.

Instructing officials to let the public know about the program and locations beforehand, Rose said that concerned legislators should invite local public representatives and hold special meetings to create awareness.