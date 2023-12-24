‘Praja Palana’ program forms would be distributed beforehand: Ponguleti

These applications would be made available in the villages, hamlets, towns, wards and divisions.

08:02 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: Applications for the State government’s ambitious ‘Praja Palana’ program would be distributed two days in advance to the people enabling them to fill and submit them during the program to be conducted from December 28 to January 6.

These applications would be made available in the villages, hamlets, towns, wards and divisions. People can file their applications pertaining to the ‘Six Guarantees. Senior officials’ team, which collects the applications during the program, would issue a receipt to acknowledge them, said Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Briefing newsmen after the CM’s meeting with collectors and SPs here on Monday, Reddy said based on the applicant’s eligibility; the officials’ team would take a decision on the application. Though, the eligibility criteria guidelines are yet to be finalised, white ration card was being considered as a base parameter, he said.

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had issued clear instructions to the Collectors to make elaborate arrangements for the program. Basic provisions like drinking water, tents etc are to be arranged for the convenience of applicants and officials were expecting that women would turn out in large numbers for the program.

The State government had released Rs. 25 crore for conducting the Praja Palana program across the State. The program would be conducted from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. One team would conduct two gram sabhas and they would visit even the remote hamlets and collect the applications, the Minister said.

People need not worry about making it to the meeting as per the scheduled time. Officials would collect applications from all the people with commitment and address their grievances, he stressed.

“This Indiramma Rajyam and governance will be delivered at the doorsteps of the people. The past government had shut the website within two days for filing double bedroom houses applications” Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reminded.

Regarding the conference, the Minister said the Collectors and SPs spoke openly and shared their views. The Chief Minister specifically reminded them that they play a crucial role in effective implementation of government policies and program, he said.

“Unlike in the past government, where Collectors conference used to be one-side batting affair, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wanted the officials share their suggestions and challenges in implementation of any program” Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said.

The State Government was already seeking feedback on the impact of free bus travel for women in TSRTC buses. The ration of women travelling in buses had increased from 30 to 32 percent to 58 to 61 percent, he pointed out.