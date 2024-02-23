CM Revanth expressed grief over Jannat Hussain’s demise

During the former Chief Minister late YS Rajashekhara Reddy's regime, Jannat Hussain was elevated as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and retired as Special Chief Secretary.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 01:29 PM

Hyderabad: Senior retired IAS Officer Jannat Hussain passed away in Hyderabad. Jannat Hussain was the special Chief Secretary of the united Andhra Pradesh and had served in various capacities as an IAS officer.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condole Jannat Hussain on Friday. He recalled the services rendered by Jannat Hussain in different capacities in the united Andhra Pradesh government, including serving as Collector of many districts.

As the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary, he played a significant role in the implementation of free power supply to agriculture soon after former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy assumed the office in 2004.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Jannat Hussain and conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.