CM Revanth leaves for Delhi, to finalise party candidates for LS polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 08:26 PM

CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for Delhi to participate in the Congress high command meeting and finalise the candidates for eight more parliamentary constituencies for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister and Congress Central Election Committee member N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi.

The Telangana Congress leadership had already completed consultations with the party leaders and cadre over the Lok Sabha elections. Accordingly, they drafted a list of probable candidates after considering various parameters. After consulting the party high command, the final list of eight candidates for the constituencies of Bhongir, Warangal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Khammam and Karimnagar will be released.