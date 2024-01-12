| Cm Revanth Likely To Participate In Hello London Programme On Jan 19

The programme is being organized by Telangana Diaspora Organisations, UK.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 09:34 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to participate in a “Hello London” programme at Hotel Heston Hyde on January 19 at 6.30 p.m. local time.

The programme is being organized by Telangana Diaspora Organisations, UK. During the programme, participants could meet the Chief Minister and interact with him, said the organizers.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Friday sent a Ghilaf-e-Mubarak (sacred chadar) to the Dargah Ajmer Sharif of Hazrat Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Moinuddin Chisti (RA) in Delhi on the occasion of Urs-e-Sharif.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, former Minister Mohammed Shabbir Ali explained that the chadar was sent on the occasion of the 812th annual Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti (RA). He said the Urs was a celebration of peace, harmony, and brotherhood, aligning with the Congress party’s longstanding commitment to secularism and the harmonious coexistence of all religions, sects, and beliefs.