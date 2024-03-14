CM Revanth meets former BJP MP Jithender Reddy

The meeting triggered speculations in political circles. The former MP was keen to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mahabubnagar constituency. However, the BJP leadership announced former Minister DK Aruna’s candidature from the constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 March 2024, 01:50 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met former MP and BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy at his residence here on Thursday. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy accompanied the Chief Minister.

The meeting triggered speculations in political circles. The former MP was keen to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mahabubnagar constituency. However, the BJP leadership announced former Minister DK Aruna’s candidature from the constituency.

Also Read Dipping reservoir levels ring alarm bells for Telangana

Considering all these factors and the Chief Minister’s meeting, political circles are abuzz with speculations that the former MP might join the Congress party. However, no announcement has been made either by AP Jithender Reddy and the Congress party in this regard.