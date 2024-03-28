CM Revanth Reddy announces cement units at Kodangal

Officials have been instructed to pay same prices for patta and assigned lands under land acquisition. If development was not supported, then Kodangal region would lag behind, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 06:22 PM

Hyderabad: Announcing that cement units would be coming up at Kodangal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said people’s support for land acquisition would facilitate establishment of industries.

Despite vast limestone reserves in Kodangal region, industries did not come up here, he said after casting his vote in the Mahabubnagar Local Authorities constituency MLC bye-election on Thursday.

Establishment of industries would facilitate in escalation of land prices in the region. Setting up pharma companies here would aid in ensuring employment to local youth, he said.

The Chief Minister said he would be visiting Kodangal on April 8 and conducting mandal wise coordination meetings as part of the election campaign.

There would also be a public meeting at Tukkuguda on April 6.