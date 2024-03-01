CM Revanth Reddy announces Education, Agriculture Commissions

The Education Commission would take the lead in shaping the education system in the State, with a unique pilot project to be taken up in Kodangal constituency.

1 March 2024

Hyderabad– Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced the government’s plans to establish a Farmers Commission and Education Commission apart from more initiatives for the agricultural sector.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of civil organisations at the Secretariat on Friday, he said both the commissions would be constituted shortly for effective implementation of the State government’s initiatives in both agriculture and education sectors.

The State government was planning to establish an integrated campus, spanning 25 acres, that would host SC, ST, BC and minority residential welfare schools, with an aim to eliminate caste and religious disparities in education sector.

Revanth Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to agriculture, outlining a reinforced crop insurance scheme and prioritising crop rotation initiatives.

An all-party meeting would be held to address the concerns of tenant farmers and based on the suggestions, a legislation would be enacted to safeguard the interests of tenant farmers.

“We will invite all stakeholders for a comprehensive discussion on eligibility criteria for extending Rythu Bharosa investment support,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the State government was committed to people’s welfare and hence, had reopened Dharna Chowk and provided open access to Praja Bhavan.

Besides processing representations from people through Praja Palana programme and simplifying the grievance redressal system, he said efforts were being made to