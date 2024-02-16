CM Revanth Reddy asks for debate on manifestoes

During the debate on caste census in the Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister said the promises implemented from 2004 to 2014 should also be discussed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 09:07 PM

File Pic

Hyderabad: Reiterating that Congress government was committed to conduct a caste census, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy challenged the BRS Members for a debate on the manifestoes of both BRS and Congress parties.

“Similarly, there should be discussion on the promises implemented during the last 70 days. This apart, let us also debate on how to implement other promises made to the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Members not to confuse people over caste census and make suggestions to the government.