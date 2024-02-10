CM Revanth Reddy flags off 100 new RTC buses

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy flagged-off 100 new buses, including Express, Super Luxury and Palle Velugu from Dr BR Ambedkar Statue in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 February 2024, 07:14 PM

Hyderabad: Extensive ground work is underway to augment the present TSRTC fleet, which will go a long way in making passenger services more efficient in Telangana. In the next few months, a total of 1,300 additional buses will be inducted in the RTC fleet, a necessary measure for the successful implementation of Maha Lakshmi scheme, the initiative of providing free travel to women, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said.

The Chief Minister flagged-off 100 new buses, including Express, Super Luxury and Palle Velugu from Dr BR Ambedkar Statue in Hyderabad on Saturday. Of these, while 90 express buses will be used for Maha Lakshmi scheme implementation, remaining 10 AC Rajadhani services will run in the Hyderabad – Srisailam route.

The Maha Lakshmi free travel facility for women in Telangana was the first pre-poll promise that was implemented by the State government. The 1,300 buses will soon be made available for successful implementation of Maha Lakshmi scheme.

The State government is releasing Rs 281 crore to RTC employees. The free bus service for women helped to strengthen the RTC. With the blessing of all RTC workers, the people’s government is formed in the state and moving on the path of development.

On an average, towards implementation of free travel scheme for woman, the State government incurs a burden of Rs 13 crore each day and Rs 300 crore a month on the government due to the scheme.

The State government had paid the ticket expenses of 15.21 lakh women passengers amounting to Rs 535 crore to the RTC. The cheque of which was handed over by the CM to the RTC officials.

The chief minister further announced that the free travel facility will be applicable for the special buses plying to the Sammakka Saralamma biennial fair as well.