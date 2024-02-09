Group I eligibility age limit extended to 46 years, says CM Revanth

This apart, 15,000 police jobs would be filled up in 15 days, besides appointing Vice-Chancellors in different universities, CM Revanth said in the Assembly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 08:32 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X

Hyderabad: Reiterating that the Congress government was committed to filling up two lakh jobs, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that the eligibility age limit for Group I aspirants was extended to 46 years and a recruitment notification would be issued accordingly soon.

This apart, 15,000 police jobs would be filled up in 15 days, besides appointing Vice-Chancellors in different universities, he said in the Assembly on Friday.

Accusing the previous government of failing to protect Telangana’s interest in River Krishna water sharing, the Chief Minister urged Speaker G Prasad to permit a discussion on river water sharing on Monday. He also wanted the Speaker to permit the State government in taking the 119 MLAs and 40 MLCs on a tour to Medigadda on Tuesday to understand the ground reality.

The Chief Minister also criticised the BRS for planning a public meeting on Tuesday at Nalgonda. Instead, the BRS should protest at Jantar Mantar as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stays in New Delhi, he said, adding that the State government would make all arrangements in this regard till the “BRS turn martyrs”, he said.

“Irrespective of ruling and opposition party, let us put up a united fight in saving Telangana interests. We want your cooperation,” Revanth Reddy said. In a sarcastic tone, he added that Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao should attend the Assembly session and share his expertise with the government on different issues.

The Chief Minister charged that the opposition party was instigating auto drivers to stage protests over implementation of free bus travel to women. In fact, the free bus travel scheme had aided in increasing the Endowments department’s revenue. In November, the department revenue was Rs.49.28 crore, in December it increased to Rs.93.24 crore and in January it was Rs.68.69 crore and this was a good sign, he said.

When the Chief Minister claimed that salaries for government employees were being deposited on the first of every month, the BRS members said it was false and wanted him to check the facts. He responded saying Rythu Bandhu assistance to farmers was delayed earlier too. The assistance for Yasangi season was delayed for five months in 2018-19, by nine months in 2019-20, four months in 2020-21 and by four months in 2022-23, he alleged.

Countering the Chief Minister, former Finance Minister T Harish Rao said majority of the Rs.7,500 crore assistance for small and marginal farmers was deposited on time. There was slight delay of depositing Rs.200 to Rs.500 crore but the Congress government was depositing meagre amounts and that too was getting delayed, Harish Rao said.

Earlier, defending the State government’s decision to replace ‘TS’ prefix in vehicle registration number with ‘TG’, the Chief Minister said it was done as per aspirations of the people. he also criticised the delay in construction of the Kaloji Kala Kshetram by the past government.

“We will wipe out the imprint of the past government and I will take that responsibility,” Revanth Reddy said.