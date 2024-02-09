CM Revanth Reddy lauds Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao

Friday, Feb 9, 2024
Recalling the contributions of PV Narasimha Rao, CM Revanth Reddy said he was known for financial acumen and multilingualism

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 9 February 2024, 10:30 PM
Photo: Screen-grabbed from X

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy welcomed the union government’s announcement to award Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister the late PV Narasimha Rao posthumously.

Recalling the contributions of PV Narasimha Rao, the Chief Minister said he was known for financial acumen and multilingualism.

“As Telangana people, it is a matter of pride and a happy occasion,” Revanth Reddy said on X.

