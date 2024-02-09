CM Revanth Reddy lauds Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao

Recalling the contributions of PV Narasimha Rao, CM Revanth Reddy said he was known for financial acumen and multilingualism

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 10:30 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy welcomed the union government’s announcement to award Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister the late PV Narasimha Rao posthumously.

Recalling the contributions of PV Narasimha Rao, the Chief Minister said he was known for financial acumen and multilingualism.

Also Read Group I eligibility age limit extended to 46 years, says CM Revanth

“As Telangana people, it is a matter of pride and a happy occasion,” Revanth Reddy said on X.