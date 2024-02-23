CM Revanth visits Medaram, alleges BRS-BJP seat sharing pact for Lok Sabha polls

Speaking at a media conference in Mulugu after offering prayers at the Sammakka Saralamma (Medaram) Jathara here on Friday, the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy described the pact between BRS and BJP for Lok Sabha election seats sharing as an 'unholy nexus'.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 05:31 PM

Mulugu: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has alleged that the BJP and the BRS had formalised a seat sharing alliance for the ensuing parliamentary polls and said that the BJP would get 10 seats while the BRS would contest the remaining seven seats.

Speaking at a media conference in Mulugu after offering prayers at the Sammakka Saralamma (Medaram) Jathara here on Friday, the Chief Minister described it as an ‘unholy nexus’. The irregularities in Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project and the shortcomings in the power sector were explained to the people in detail. After the State government decided to conduct a judicial probe into these irregularities, the BJP was now demanding for a CBI probe, he said.

Also Read Telangana govt to launch two poll guarantees on Feb 27

Despite several complaints, the BJP-led union government did not order any probe. The CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax were under the union government’s purview but not a single case has been booked against the BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao in the last 10 years, he slammed.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Forest Minister Konda Surekha, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development D Anasuya, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

He maintained that shortly a judicial probe would be ordered with retired Supreme Court or High Court judge into what he termed as “Kaleshwaram irregularities”.

Reiterating that Congress government was committed to fulfill the six guarantees, he stated that Rs.500 domestic gas cylinder and 200 units free power under Gruha Jyothi scheme would be launched on February 27. AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi would be formally launching the schemes, he added.

“We will shortly announce a good news on Rs.2 lakh farm loan waiver and 6,000 more jobs will be filled up on March 2”, Revanth Reddy declared.

Considering the huge turnout of over 1.5 crore devotees, the State government has been appealing to the union government to accord national festival status to Medaram Jathara but it was not being considered.

It was also popular as Dakshin Kumbha mela. The union government allocated a mere Rs.3 crore for the jathara against State government’s allocation of Rs.110 crore, the Chief Minister pointed out.

Coming down heavily on union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for failing to get national status to Medaram jathara, he said this reflected the union government’s attitude towards Telangana. It was not wise on the union government’s part to discriminate between North and Southern States, the Chief Minister said.

“In the past, BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao did not offer prayers at Medaram and lost power. The BJP would also meet similar fate,” Revanth Reddy maintained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah had extended invitation to me to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Similarly, the State government extends an invitation to them to visit Medaram jathara, the Chief Minister said.

Drawing his inspiration from the Sammakka Saralamma, the Congress had defeated the dictatorial rule in the State and established people’s government, he added.