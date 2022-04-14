CM ruling Telangana in the spirit of Amedkar ideology: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up several of welfare schemes for the uplift of dalits by getting inspiration from chief architect of Indian constitution Dr B R Amedkar. Paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at his statue here on the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, Jagadish Reddy said that the welfare schemes taken by the state government including dalit bandhu have aimed at social status of the dalits in addition to improving their financial condition.

He said that dalits, tribal and backward classes have been getting the educational and employment opportunities due to reservation guaranteed by Constitution of India. He pointed out that Dr B R Amedkar had provided quota to dalits and BCs in the Constitution of India. Stating that some forces have been trying to create rift in the people in the name of religion and caste against the aspiration of Dr Ambedkar, he asked the people to keep cautious about such forces.

He said that Chandrasekhar Rao was real Ambedkarite as his welfare schemes meant for development of dalits have become role models for the entire country. Reminding that Dr Amedkar had strongly believed that real development of people of any caste was possible only through education, the state government has setup 978 residential schools to make quality education accessible to poor people also. Dalit bandhu scheme was also aimed at making dalits financially strong. As an elected representative, he was feeling happy when seeing happiness in the eyes of beneficiaries of dalit bandhu, he maintained.

He said dalits should develop themselves by utilizing the welfare schemes of the state government, which was real tribute to Dr Ambedkar. The youth should follow the principles of Dr Ambedkar and pave way for their bright future. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gujja Deepika and municipal chairperson Perumalla Annapurna were among those who paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar on the occasion.

