CM to inaugurate Suryapet IDOC on July 24

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly built Integrated District Offices Complex at Suryapet on July 24.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

He will inaugurate the District Police Office on the occasion. The newly constructed buildings of the Medical College and the integrated market yard will also be inaugurated at the district headquarters town on the same day.

He will address a public meeting later.