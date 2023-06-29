CMRF cheques worth Rs 22.5 lakh handed over to beneficiaries in Khammam

Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Khammam: CMRF cheques worth Rs 22.51 lakh were handed over to beneficiaries at the camp office of BRS Lok Sabha party leader and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao here on Thursday.

Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district convener Nallamala Venkateswara Rao and DCC Bank chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam distributed 57 cheques sanctioned at the recommendation of the MP.

Speaking on the occasion Ramulu Naik said that Telangana would become number one State in the country with innovative welfare schemes under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Telangana has witnessed rapid development during the past nine years under the Chief Minister’s rule and Chandrashekhar Rao was going to score a hat-trick victory in the upcoming elections, the MLA said.

Nagabhushanam and Venkateswara Rao also spoke.