Asifabad, where Kumram Bheem fought for tribals, to witness history on Friday

Over 31,000 tribals are going to get land titles or pattas in erstwhile Adilabad district with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to formally launch distribution of the ownership documents in Asifabad on Friday

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 08:09 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao having a word with BRS nominee Rekha Naik during a poll rally held in Khanapur in November, 2018.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: June 30 will remain a historical day in the lives of thousands of tribals in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Over 31,000 tribals are going to get land titles or pattas in erstwhile Adilabad district with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to formally launch distribution of the ownership documents in Asifabad on Friday.

The much awaited initiative of the State government realized the long pending dream of the tribals, who were struggling to have legal rights over the lands for quite a long time. It has brought cheer to 31,026 occupants of 85,398 acres of forest land. It enables the tribals to reap fruits of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other schemes.

The tribals had waged war against the Nizam’s government seeking rights over forests under leadership of tribal legend Kumram Bheem. They lost their hero Bheem to the cause in the 1940s. Still, they continued to fight for the rights over the forests. The tribes had gathered in Indervelli mandal following a call by Girijan Rythu Cooli Sangham, a frontal organization of Maoists on April 20, 1980. As per official records, 13 tribals were shot dead by police for participating in a public meeting held in Indervelli mandal headquarters on the fateful day. Despite the infamous firing incident, they did not stop their movement.

Since then, the tribals have been demanding the successive governments to provide titles to lands belonging to the forest department. Podu land has been a major poll plank during elections. However, their demand was not addressed even as the tribals cast votes in favor of candidates fielded by the Congress and Telugu Desam Party.

It was Chandrashekhar Rao who promised to give land titles to the tribals while addressing a poll rally held in Khanapur on November 22, 2018. He kept his promise and will hand over pattas to over 10 eligible tribals while launching the scheme in Asifabad.

Authorities finalized the beneficiaries by carrying out an arduous exercise which took around four years. They conducted field visits and organized Grama Sabhas. They processed thousands of applications. They surveyed both revenue and forest lands in order to identify the occupants. They ensured that eligible tribals get the titles.

Also Read CM KCR to inaugurate multiple projects in Asifabad on Friday