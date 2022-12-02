CMRF cheques worth Rs 29.15 lakh distributed at Nama’s office in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

CMRF cheques distributed to 66 beneficiaries at MP Nama Nageshwar Rao’s office in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: CMRF cheques worth Rs 29.15 lakh were distributed to as many as 66 beneficiaries at Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao’s office here on Friday.

DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam and Rythu Bandhu district convener N Venkateshwar Rao handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries from Khammam, Aswaraopet, Kothagudem, Madhira, Palair, Sathupalli and Wyra Assembly constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion they said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been giving priority for the speedy clearance of all applications made for assistance under CMRF, which was a boon for the needy.

Nagabhushanam noted that MP Nageshwar Rao was offering succor to the poor families by recommending for financial assistance to people who were in need of help without any political considerations.

The MP has also been serving the poorer sections through the trust he established in the name of his father Nama Muthaiah. The people of Khammam district were fortunate to have a leader like Nageshwar Rao.

Every family in the State benefited through one or the other welfare scheme being implemented by the Chief Minister. What Telangana practices now, the country would follow later in terms of public welfare, said Venkateshwar Rao.

TRS leaders Thotakuri Picchaiah, Vankayalapati Lacchaiah, Banala Venkateshwar Rao, T Rambabu, Kanakamedala Satyanarayana, Nama Seva Samiti leader Palvancha Rajesh, Regella Krishnaprasad and others were present.