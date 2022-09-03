Medak MP distributes CMRF cheques worth Rs 7.95 lakh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy presented Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to 17 beneficiaries of Jagadevpur Mandal, which falls under the Gajwel Assembly Constituency, on Saturday at his office in Hyderabad.

The total worth of cheques was put at 7,95,500 lakhs. As several persons who fell sick approached Athma Committee Mulugu Divison Chairman Gunda Ranga Reddy, Reddy applied them with help of Medak MP. As the Cheques were released, the MP suggested them to deposit the cheques in their respective accounts immediately. Prabhakar Reddy said that the State government will always be there to support the people who were in serious need.

Also Read Telangana govt grants CMRF funds liberally to poor: Harish Rao