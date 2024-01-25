CM’s political tones take violent twist with threats of strangulation, burial

The threats were quite shocking, considering that they were coming from a leader who had just tasted victory and was occupying the State’s top political post.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 09:46 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday appeared to have set aside political decorum, with his speech at the Lal Bahadur Stadium loaded with violent threats of strangulating and burying political rivals.

The threats were quite shocking, considering that they were coming from a leader who had just tasted victory and was occupying the State’s top political post, and at the same time, indicating that the primary rival for the Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, was giving the ruling party the jitters ahead of the Parliament elections.

Also Read Congress Govt should issue orders for six guarantees before poll code, says KTR

Revanth Reddy’s ‘challenge’ to the BRS was that the Congress was prepared to “bury” the BRS and “wipe it out” from the State. Also claiming that the “end” of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was nearing, he said Congress workers would “strangulate” and “bury” the BRS and its chief.

“BRS leaders are claiming that the tiger is taking rest and will roar back shortly. Let me warn you that Congress workers are also prepared and are waiting with cages to trap the tiger,” he continued, also stating that he was a “mason” and would dig a 100 feet grave to “bury the BRS”.

Addressing Congress Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in the presence of AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Chief Minister later said the Congress was committed to implementing promises made to the people.

“From the first week of February, two more promises will be implemented. By the end of February, Rythu Bandhu assistance will be deposited in farmers’ bank accounts,” he said.

Announcing the setting up of Indiramma Committees with five members at the village level for effective implementation of the six guarantees, Revanth Reddy said the Congress should win 14 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Kharge, addressing the meeting, took a dig at the BJP for its claims over the Ayodhya Ram temple and said that by exhibiting God’s images, people’s stomachs would not be filled. The Prime Minister had made several promises to the people but did not fulfill them. The Congress government in Telangana had already implemented two promises, he said.