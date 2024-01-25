Congress Govt should issue orders for six guarantees before poll code, says KTR

KT Rama Rao slammed the blame game by Congress leaders against the BRS regime, aimed at diverting attention from the six guarantees and the delay in implementation beyond the promised 100 days

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 January 2024, 08:50 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded the Congress government to issue official orders for implementation of all the 13 promises under its six guarantees before the Lok Sabha poll code was enforced.

In an informal interaction with the media at Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday, Rama Rao slammed the blame game by Congress leaders against the BRS regime, aimed at diverting attention from the six guarantees and the delay in implementation beyond the promised 100 days. If the State government was sincere about the guarantees, it should issue government orders before the model code of conduct comes into force, he said.

Also Read KCR to chair BRS Parliamentary Party meeting on Friday

Earlier, the BRS working president criticised the State government’s decisions, such as transferring the management of Krishna River projects to the Centre, which was detrimental to the State’s interests. The management of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects was handed over to the Krishna River Management Board without consulting opposition parties and stakeholders, he said, demanding for a discussion on the issue in the Assembly and also to constitute an all-party committee to safeguard the interests of Telangana.

Asking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to apologise for his false claim at Davos that the Congress government was providing Rythu Bharosa financial assistance to farmers, Rama Rao pointed out that even Rythu Bandhu financial assistance was extended only to farmers having up to two acres so far. He asked the government to clarify on the provision of a bonus of Rs 500 for paddy procurement per quintal as well.

The BRS working president also lashed out at Revanth Reddy’s “inconsistent” decisions on the Airport Metro Rail project and Pharma City, pointing out that the Chief Minister had first said the projects would be scrapped but later said there would be a change in alignment only for the Metro. He also found fault with the appointment of Congress leaders as government advisors apart from questioning Revanth Reddy’s decisions to construct a new camp office for himself in Hyderabad and Telangana Bhavan in Delhi even while claiming that the State was facing a financial crisis and when Rythu Bandhu funds were not being released.

Asserting the BRS’s role as the main opposition party, he vowed to question the ruling Congress on its 420 electoral promises. Though the BRS had decided to wait till the new government settles down, he said it was left with no option but to counter the false propaganda of the Congress leaders and question the government’s decisions.

Rama Rao also took a dig at the Congress’s internal conflicts, pointing out contradictions in statements and actions. He cited Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s earlier remarks on multi-national companies of being no use to secure social justice, equality or employment, even as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was signing deals with MNCs at Davos. He wondered if Bhatti Vikramarka’s remarks were aimed at the Chief Minister who signed MoUs with the Adani Group, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the same company.

“The Congress is full of contradictions. Bhatti Vikramarka who accused the BRS regime of encouraging liquor sales, is now talking about opening elite bars and liquor shops. Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who termed my Davos visits as bogus, must clarify on the Chief Minister’s recent visit to Davos,” he said.