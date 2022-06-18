| Coaching Centre Owner Found To Be Behind Fridays Agnipath Arson In Secunderabad

Coaching centre owner found to be behind Friday’s Agnipath arson in Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:56 AM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: The police have identified a few persons, including the owner of a private coaching centre, who allegedly instigated army job aspirants to resort to violence at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday.

The police are questioning them as messages asking them to assemble were circulated in a group called Hakimpet Army Soldiers, allegedly created by the coaching centre owner.

The police said the students gathered at Secunderabad railway station following a protest call for Friday given by the coaching centre owner.

One person was killed and several others injured in firing and related violence at the railway station during the protest against the Agnipath scheme.