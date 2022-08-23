Kothagudem: MPUPS Bandarigudem wins Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar

Published Date - 07:51 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

ITC PSPD officials distributed notebooks to students at MPUPS, Bandarigudem in Dummugudem mandal in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School (MPUPS) at Bandarigudem in Dummugudem mandal in the district was selected for district level Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar by the union Ministry of Education.

The school located in the agency area in the district was the only government school nominated from Kothagudem district for Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar, informed the school Headmaster Bekkanti Srinivas.

The school was chosen for the award on the basis of cleanliness and hygiene on the school premises.

Over 40, 000 schools registered for the puraskar of which, only 26 schools were nominated from the State and they were selected for State level award with an eligibility to compete at national level, he said in a statement here on Tuesday.

ITC PSPD under its Mission Sunehra Kal (MSK) has been extending to the school and constructed toilets for boys and girls, wash stations, boundary wall at the school complimenting efforts being made by school staff in achieving this feat, said ITC MSK programme officer K Krishna.

He along with ITC PSPD Chief Manager Chengal Rao and ITC MSK program manager Jaya Prakash distributed prizes to the winners of the competitions held as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu along with notebooks to the students in the school.