350 RGUKT students get campus placement

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 06:36 PM

Nirmal: As many as 350 students belonging to Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar were recruited by around 60 software companies during placement drives held throughout this academic year. They were offered salaries ranging from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.17 lakh per annum.

Addressing pressmen on the campus on Saturday, RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkataramana said the objective of the institution–to provide global level technical education to rural student–was being fulfilled.

With 2024, the university completes 15 years. Thousands of families were financially improved with students of the university bagging placements in multi-national companies, he said.

Venkataramana further meetings were being held with Human Resource managers of companies. Special training was being given to third year engineering students at the campus, readying them for interviews and online tests. Efforts were being made to enhance the quantum of placements with a slogan of ‘Campus to Corporate,’ he said, adding 250 more students would get placements by May.

Authorities of the university said that the Training and Placement Cell (T&PC) was playing a pivotal role in providing employment opportunities by organizing placement drives and honing communication skills of the students.

Accenture, Jindal Saw, Vassar Labs, ITC, Cognizant, Arcadis, IBI, Hexacluster, Hugo Save, etc., were among companies participating in the drives and selecting candidates for various positions, offering higher salaries, they said.

A total of 362 students landed jobs in 2022-23 academic year, while 721 students got placements during 2021-22. About 440 students got jobs in 2020-21.