Collector commends Mulugu mountaineer’s triumph on Mt Elbrus

Mulugu: District Collector Ila Tripathi has congratulated and honoured Vasam Vivek Kumar, who conquered Mount Elbrus at a programme here Friday.
Vivek Kumar, a resident of Wadagudem village in Mangapet Mandal, shared his inspiring journey. Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K Satyapal Reddy and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) office bearers including EV Srinivas Rao were present.
Vivek, a BTech graduate currently employed at Tech Mahindra, successfully scaled Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, on August 15. Atop the summit, Vivek Kumar unfurled the tricolour alongside a map of Telangana.