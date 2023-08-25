Collector commends Mulugu mountaineer’s triumph on Mt Elbrus

District Collector Ila Tripathi has congratulated and honoured Vasam Vivek Kumar, who conquered Mount Elbrus at a programme here Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Collector, Mulugu, Ila Tripathi felicitates mountaineer V Vivek Kumar on Friday.

Vivek Kumar, a resident of Wadagudem village in Mangapet Mandal, shared his inspiring journey. Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K Satyapal Reddy and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) office bearers including EV Srinivas Rao were present.

Vivek, a BTech graduate currently employed at Tech Mahindra, successfully scaled Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, on August 15. Atop the summit, Vivek Kumar unfurled the tricolour alongside a map of Telangana.