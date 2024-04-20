Collector Venkatesh Dothre urges swift silt removal from irrigation systems, emphasizes farmers’ needs

The collector told the officials to create awareness among farmers over availability of water in irrigation projects and avoid inconvenience to farmers caused by outages of power.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 11:00 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Venkatesh Dothre asked the officials to take steps to remove silt from irrigation tanks, ponds and canals quickly.

At a meeting with officials of Irrigation and engineering departments here on Saturday, he instructed the officials to speed up the the silt removal and lay special focus on construction of the tanks and to complete the pending works. He asked them not to inconvenience farmers who depend on tanks and ponds to irrigate their crops.

Also Read Venkatesh Dhotre assumes charge as Asifabad Collector

The collector told the officials to create awareness among farmers over availability of water in irrigation projects and avoid inconvenience to farmers caused by outages of power.

He advised them to utilise NREGA scheme to take up developmental works. He wanted them to coordinate with other departments. ends