Mahabubabad’s mountaineer Yashwanth scales Mount Elbrus

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Mahabubabad: Young mountaineer from Bhukya Thanda of Maripeda mandal in the district, Bhukya Yashwanth has achieved another milestone in his career by reaching the summit of the Mt Elbrus which is the highest peak in Russia and Europe at 8.51 am (local time) on Friday.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ over phone, Yashwanth said that he had scaled the western peak of the Mt Elbrus that has two peaks when the temperature was hovering at -22 degree Celsius. While the western summit is 5,642 m (18,510 ft) above sea level, the eastern summit is 5,621 metres (18,442 ft).

“I started off from Hyderabad on September 8 and I reached Russia on September 10. And I kicked off the expedition on the next day and submitted it on Friday (September 16),” he said. The 18-year-old Yashwanth is also planning to scale all the highest peaks including Mount Everest in the world.

He has already proved his mettle by scaling Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak (5895 meters) in August, 2021 besides reaching several peaks in the Trans-Himalaya mountain range. Yashwanth, who got training for 10 days at the Bhongir Rock Climbing School in Basic Mountaineering Course in 2019, said that mountaineering had been his passion since childhood, beginning with climbing hillocks. “I used to climb hillocks at my village and in the surrounding villages in our mandal,” he said.

His father Ramamurthy works as a contract employee with NPDCL and takes care of our family which includes my brother and mother Jyothi. “Though I wanted to climb the Mt Aconcagua in Argentina, which is the highest mountain in the Americas with a summit elevation of 6,961 metres, I could not go there due to lack of financial support,” he said, and urged the philanthropists to realise his dream of conquering all the highest peaks on the earth.