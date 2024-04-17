1.35 lakh MT paddy procured in Nizamabad

Hanumanthu said the government had cleared pending bills of farmers to a tune of Rs. 98 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 06:20 PM

File photo

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said the district administration had so far procured about 1.35 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the district.

The collector informed that the district administration had set a target of procuring 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during Yasangi. Stating that as many as 480 procurement centres had been set up in the district, he said procurement had already started in 373 centers.

Commenting on the availability of gunny bags, he said there was no shortage of bags and that over 90 lakh gunny bags were available in various procurement centres.