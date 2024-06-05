Mancherial: Officials asked to strictly record attendance of Group I aspirants

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul told the officials to strictly record attendance of the candidates using biometric system.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 07:20 PM

Mancherial: Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul said that 27 centres were identified to conduct Group I services examination slated for June 9. He along with coordinator of the examination Dr Chakrapani participated in a training programme to invigilators conducted here on Wednesday.

Rahul told the officials to strictly record attendance of the candidates using biometric system. He said that 9,384 candidates would appear for the examination. He asked the invigilators not to show negligence while discharging duties. He told them to coordinate with policemen and officials of other departments drafted to conduct the examinations.

Police officer Pramod, Assistant officer Mujahid and biometric system coordinator Jadi Mahesh were present.