Colombians celebrate ‘World Laziness Day’; Check-out amusing reactions from Twitterati

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Tue - 23 August 22
Colombians celebrated ‘World Laziness Day,’ a celebration of idleness held every year in the north-western city of Itagüí. Scenes of people laughing, singing, playing music, and simply lying on the bed, have surfaced online.

In the video posted by AFP News, people were seen marching on the streets along with their beds. Some were seen relaxing and sleeping on their balloon-decorated beds, while others were seen playing.

It should be noted that this day has been celebrated in Colombia since 1985. Carlos Mario Montoya, who started the festival, was seen in the video saying that, “laziness is the engine of progress.” “When you are too lazy to cook, you go to a restaurant. When you are too lazy to wash, you buy a washing machine…so world laziness day is the engine of today’s economy,” he said in the video.

As the video went viral on the internet, twitterati soon came up with many amusing reactions. Some opined that every country should celebrate it while some hilariously said that they wanted to move to Columbia.

To the comments of Montoya in the video, a user wrote, “I never realized how important I am to the economy.” “Loved the creativity in idleness,” wrote another user.

Here are some other reactions from the twitterati:

 

