Colombians celebrate ‘World Laziness Day’; Check-out amusing reactions from Twitterati

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Photo: Twitter

Colombians celebrated ‘World Laziness Day,’ a celebration of idleness held every year in the north-western city of Itagüí. Scenes of people laughing, singing, playing music, and simply lying on the bed, have surfaced online.

In the video posted by AFP News, people were seen marching on the streets along with their beds. Some were seen relaxing and sleeping on their balloon-decorated beds, while others were seen playing.

It should be noted that this day has been celebrated in Colombia since 1985. Carlos Mario Montoya, who started the festival, was seen in the video saying that, “laziness is the engine of progress.” “When you are too lazy to cook, you go to a restaurant. When you are too lazy to wash, you buy a washing machine…so world laziness day is the engine of today’s economy,” he said in the video.

As the video went viral on the internet, twitterati soon came up with many amusing reactions. Some opined that every country should celebrate it while some hilariously said that they wanted to move to Columbia.

Sir, what is the procedure to move to Colombia? https://t.co/0IX3SJz5gO pic.twitter.com/BL26RjISEz — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) August 22, 2022

I think I’ve found my home https://t.co/idPE0jEQpE — Gordbrush Tweetbad (@Meat__Hook) August 22, 2022

I HAVE BEEN SAYING THESE EXACT THINGS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF LAZINESS TO PROGRESS FOR YEARS THESE ARE MY PEOPLE, I MUST GO TO THEM https://t.co/E88DR2Yguq — _🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧_ (@Seej500) August 22, 2022

To the comments of Montoya in the video, a user wrote, “I never realized how important I am to the economy.” “Loved the creativity in idleness,” wrote another user.

I did not expect ‘laziness is good for the economy’ nor ‘leisure enables creative ideas’ to be the takeaways here 🛌 💡 https://t.co/4xOcsHnzSb — Deva (@DevaLee) August 22, 2022

Here are some other reactions from the twitterati:

You know, the truly lazy people dont take part in such parades… Instead we watch videos of such parades on twitter, lying on our beds…😆😆 https://t.co/5nAX8YhAZW — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) August 22, 2022

"World Laziness Day" is a thing of beauty https://t.co/aL9v1VAuMc — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) August 22, 2022

We should celebrate this here – if anyone can be bothered to organise it. https://t.co/MR79jKVymD — alan m 💙 (@Hedonistal) August 22, 2022

Well, they are still busy doing something🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/iHp2HoxhaO — Ọchọnganoko (@ojingajieri) August 22, 2022