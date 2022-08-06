Commerce top choice for students at UG level in Telangana

Hyderabad: Commerce stream turned out to be the top choice for students at the undergraduate level.

As per the first phase degree seat allotment, 37.55 per cent of the students i.e., 42,313 have chosen commerce as their career option, which is highest among all other courses. It was followed by life sciences which was opted by 26,539 students (23.55 per cent). Likewise, 23,059 students chose to pursue physical science and 14,825 students opted for arts stream.

Out of 1,44,300 candidates who registered for the first phase degree admissions in the State through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) admission counselling, 1,18,898 students exercised web options and 1,12,683 got seats with 66,940 (59.41 per cent) women and 45,743 (40.59 per cent). A total of 4,20,318 seats in 978 degree colleges in the State were up for grabs this year.

The seat allotment was released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman, Prof. R Limbadri and Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal here on Saturday. The DOST is conducted for admissions into conventional UG courses offered by seven universities in the State.

As many as 86,791 (77 per cent) candidates got seat allotment against first priority and 25,531 students got allotment against second and other priorities, Mittal said, adding that 6,215 candidates could not seat allotment as they exercised limited choice of web options.

As many as 51 colleges did not get a single seat allotment in the first phase of admission, he said.

All candidates who secured a seat were instructed to reserve their seat through online self-reporting by paying Rs.500 or Rs.1,000 as the case may be in the DOST candidate’s login.

Students who were allotted government degree colleges or university colleges and eligible, provisionally, for fee reimbursement need not pay any amount to reserve the allotted seat, while online self-reporting, Prof. Limbadri said.

If a candidate fails to reserve the seat through online self-reporting, then the candidate would forego the seat and his/her registration on the DOST would automatically stands cancelled, Prof. Limbadri said. Candidates looking for a better choice of seat can exercise web option in the next phase by sliding, but after online self-reporting.

The registration for second phase DOST admissions and web options will begin from August 7 and will go on till August 28. The classwork will commence from October 1.