Commissioner’s Task Force busts gambling den in Banjara Hills, 8 arrested

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:58 AM, Mon - 18 September 23
Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team on Sunday night raided an apartment at Banjara Hills and caught eight persons who were allegedly gambling.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided an apartment at Banjara Hills Road Number 2 and found the eight persons playing three card game and betting.

An amount of Rs. 1.58 lakh is seized.

Among those caught is a police constable.

A case is booked.

