Commissioner’s Task Force busts gambling den in Banjara Hills, 8 arrested

Acting on a tip off, the team raided an apartment at Banjara Hills Road Number 2 and found the eight persons playing three card game and betting.
Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team on Sunday night raided an apartment at Banjara Hills and caught eight persons who were allegedly gambling.
An amount of Rs. 1.58 lakh is seized.
Among those caught is a police constable.
A case is booked.