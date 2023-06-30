Commodore Varanasi Chanti assumes charge as Chief Quality Assurance Officer

Commodore Varanasi Chanti held various challenging appointments during an illustrious naval career spanning over three decades

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Commodore Varanasi Chanti assumed charge as the Chief Quality Assurance Officer (Naval) Secunderabad from Commodore Mukesh Kumar (left side in the picture) on 30 Jun 2023.

Hyderabad: Commodore Varanasi Chanti assumed charge as the Chief Quality Assurance Officer (Naval) Secunderabad on Friday. An alumnus of the Naval College of Engineering, INS Shivaji, Lonavala, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1992.

The officer has held various challenging appointments during an illustrious naval career spanning over three decades and served onboard frontline Indian Naval warships INS Talwar, INS Mysore, INS Agray and INS Amini.

He served for over a decade in both the dockyards and has the unique distinction of rebuilding and integrating INS Agray post salvage. He also received the prestigious DRDO Agni Award for Excellence in Self Reliance and also been commended in service on separate occasions by the chairman chiefs of the Staff Committee, Chief of Naval Staff, Commander-in-Chief of Western Naval Command and the Commander-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command.

Commodore Varanasi Chanti takes over from Commodore Mukesh Kumar who retired on superannuation after 36 years of service in the Indian Navy.