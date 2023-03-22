Compensation soon after reports on crop loss, says Errabelli

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:54 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Maize crop damaged due to rains in Palakurthy constituency.

Warangal: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao assured that the State government would provide compensation to farmers who suffered crop loss due to recent unseasonal rains coupled with hailstorm in several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district. He along with officials and local people’s representatives inspected fields at Haripirala and Karkala villages of Palakurthy constituency in Mahabubabad district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been in support of the farming community since the formation of the State. “The government under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao will surely pay compensation to the farmers who suffered the crop loss. I appeal to the farmers not to be discouraged under any circumstances. The government is always ready to support them. The government will pay compensation soon after the officials submit their reports after surveying the crop loss,” Rao said.

Interacting with the farmers, Rao said that the Chief Minister was getting the reports on crop loss every day and was likely to visit some places where the crop was damaged heavily. According to the officials, crops like chilli, maize and mango were badly damaged by the unseasonal rains. It is said that the farmers of the Warangal district had borne the brunt heavily compared to the districts of the erstwhile district. Standing crops in nearly 1.30 lakh acres had been damaged in the erstwhile district as per the preliminary reports.

